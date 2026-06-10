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PBS News Hour

How the loss of USAID has weakened the fight against Ebola

Season 2026 Episode 119 | 7m 02s

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda is escalating quickly. There are growing warnings that, without a stronger response, this Ebola outbreak could become one of the deadliest. William Brangham takes a closer look with Jeremy Konyndyk, the president of Refugees International. In 2014, he ran USAID’s foreign disaster assistance when Ebola broke out in Africa.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E119 | 57:46
Watch 6:36
PBS News Hour
Pulte unqualified, but FISA must be extended, McCaul says
Pulte unqualified for DNI role, but FISA must be extended, Rep. McCaul says
Clip: S2026 E119 | 6:36
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
Spiking energy prices send inflation to 3-year high
As Iran war drags on, spiking energy prices send inflation to 3-year high
Clip: S2026 E119 | 6:41
Watch 3:51
PBS News Hour
U.S. strikes Iran after missiles target American bases
U.S. launches new strikes in Iran after missiles target American bases
Clip: S2026 E119 | 3:51
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Survey reveals political factions shaping the midterms
Survey reveals political and cultural factions shaping the midterms
Clip: S2026 E119 | 6:48
Watch 4:28
PBS News Hour
Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and the midterm landscape
Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and what they mean for November
Clip: S2026 E119 | 4:28
Watch 9:52
PBS News Hour
America's 250th renews questions on the founders and faith
America's 250th anniversary revives questions about religion and the founders
Clip: S2026 E119 | 9:52
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Gates says he made 'grave error' meeting Epstein
News Wrap: Bill Gates says he made 'grave error' by meeting with Epstein
Clip: S2026 E119 | 6:54
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Pulte unqualified to lead U.S. intelligence, Jeffries says
Bill Pulte 'deeply unqualified' to lead U.S. intelligence efforts, Jeffries says
Clip: S2026 E118 | 6:49
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
How Maine Democrats view Platner's scandals, chances to win
How Maine Democrats view Platner's scandals and chances to oust Sen. Collins
Clip: S2026 E118 | 6:25