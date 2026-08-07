Greece uses satellite detection system to combat wildfires

Extras
August 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Blanche on track for narrow Senate confirmation as attorney general
What the July jobs report reveals about the strength of the economy
What's holding up the Iran-Oman proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
How Lahaina is recovering 3 years after the devastating fires
Colombia's new president reflects Latin America's right-wing shift
Drought and aging infrastructure plunge Puerto Rico into a water crisis
Brooks and Capehart on what progressive primary wins mean for Democrats
News Wrap: Court rules Trump needs Congress to approve White House ballroom
August 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode