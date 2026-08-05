How new ovarian cancer findings may help reduce risk

Extras
Russian missile attacks on Kyiv expose weakness in Ukraine's air defense
Retired Army colonel explains why Patriot missiles are so valuable and in short supply
What El-Sayed's primary win means for Democrats in November
News Wrap: Senate confirms Dr. Erica Schwartz as CDC director
How the Battle of the Little Bighorn reshaped U.S. policy toward Native Americans
Tennessee secretary of state on redistricting, election security and low voter turnout
What scientists are learning after SpaceX debris crashed into the moon
August 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Reflecting Pool case highlights disconnect between Trump's claims and court record
The science behind using the arts to combat loneliness and social isolation