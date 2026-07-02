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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Olympian faces Reflecting Pool vandalism charge

Season 2026 Episode 136 | 6m 15s

In our news wrap Thursday, a former U.S. Olympian faces a felony charge for allegedly vandalizing the refurbished Reflecting Pool, nearly 200 million Americans remain under heat warnings ahead of what's expected to be one of the hottest Independence Day holidays on record and a new report shows that hiring slowed significantly last month as businesses remain uneasy about the state of the economy.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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