News Wrap: Olympian faces Reflecting Pool vandalism charge

Extras
As Venezuela crisis deepens, Chef José Andrés feeds earthquake survivors and search teams
How legal battles across the country could complicate the midterms
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles and drones after Ukraine's strikes on oil infrastructure
Haberman and Swan on 'Regime Change,' their book on Trump's unconstrained 2nd term
Hard-fought win raises hopes for U.S. in World Cup
A look at America's founding from the room where independence was declared
July 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Progressives notch more primary victories in potential bellwether for midterms
News Wrap: Trump takes first trip on Air Force One gifted by Qatar
Millions of Americans face dangerous temperatures as heat wave bears down