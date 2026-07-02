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PBS News Hour

Haberman and Swan on Trump's unconstrained 2nd term

Season 2026 Episode 136 | 9m 34s

A new book by veteran reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan is offering one of the most revealing looks to date inside the second Trump White House. It’s called "Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump." Amna Nawaz spoke with Haberman and Swan about why those close to the president were willing to speak, and what those sources wanted readers to understand.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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Episode: S2026 E136 | 57:46
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