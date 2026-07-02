A look at America's founding from Independence Hall

Extras
July 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How legal battles across the country could complicate the midterms
As Venezuela crisis deepens, Chef José Andrés feeds earthquake survivors and search teams
Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles and drones after Ukraine's strikes on oil infrastructure
Haberman and Swan on 'Regime Change,' their book on Trump's unconstrained 2nd term
Hard-fought win raises hopes for U.S. in World Cup
Trump's $2B income in 2025 raises fresh questions about profiting off presidency
As veterinary costs climb, private equity ownership of clinics draws scrutiny
Former USAID head says 'people are dying' a year after agency's dismantling
News Wrap: Trump takes first trip on Air Force One gifted by Qatar