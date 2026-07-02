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PBS News Hour

A look at America's founding from Independence Hall

Season 2026 Episode 136 | 13m 09s

In July of 1776, the Second Continental Congress officially voted to sever political ties with Great Britain and declare independence. In this week celebrating 250 years since the founding of the nation, and just ahead of Independence Day, Judy Woodruff brings us a conversation from a site synonymous with the Founding Fathers. It’s part of her series, Crossroads: America at 250.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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