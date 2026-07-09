News Wrap: Olympian pleads not guilty on pool damage charges

Extras
Renewed U.S.-Iran fighting threatens shipping and hopes of ending war
July 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What political satire can reveal about the strength of a democracy
Hermanos Gutiérrez perform 'Los Ojos del Cóndor' and reveal inspiration for new album
As diplomacy stalls, families worry Americans imprisoned by Iran are forgotten
Some Medicare beneficiaries eligible for weight loss drug discounts
Rahm Emanuel on criticizing Netanyahu, calling for new approach to U.S.-Israel ties
Democrats search for Maine Senate candidate after allegations force Platner out
July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
ICE agent kills Mexican immigrant in Houston in latest deadly enforcement encounter