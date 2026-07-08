July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
July 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
New student loan rules could limit funding for some graduate programs
Trump's EEOC abandons key tool for combating workplace discrimination
How hospitals are using the arts to help patients recover
News Wrap: Judge rejects Trump's attempt to collect Georgia election worker info
Inside Iran as mourners honor Khamenei while critics remain quiet
U.S. launches new strikes on Iran after attacks on tankers in Strait of Hormuz
At NATO summit, Trump pressures allies on loyalty, defense spending and Greenland
More Democrats call for Platner to drop Maine Senate bid after sexual assault accusation
Can NATO allies deliver on promises to increase military spending?