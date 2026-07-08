ICE agent kills Mexican immigrant in Houston encounter

Extras
July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Summit revealed NATO 'not in a great state,' but it could be worse, says ex-ambassador
How Trump politicized America's 250th birthday
Immigration judge says Trump administration's firings and policies are 'disheartening'
Trump says ceasefire is 'over' as U.S. launches more strikes on Iran
DOJ threatens to arrest state election officials if noncitizens vote
News Wrap: Judge orders $5.8M paid to E. Jean Carroll in Trump sex abuse, defamation case
As living costs soar, more retirees head back to work
Trump's EEOC abandons key tool for combating workplace discrimination
New student loan rules could limit funding for some graduate programs