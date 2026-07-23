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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Trump announces new tariffs on dozens of countries

Season 2026 Episode 151 | 6m 27s

In our news wrap Thursday, the Trump administration is imposing new tariffs on dozens of countries starting the exact moment a prior round of tariffs is set to expire, tensions are running high in Madison, Wisconsin, following the fatal police shooting of a man with a knife and the man who killed Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman was sentenced to life in prison.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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Episode: S2026 E150 | 57:46