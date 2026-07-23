New exhibit showcases long-hidden artwork of Avital Sagalyn

At the tip of Cape Cod, a new exhibition is showcasing the work of an artist who spent two summers there in the 1940s. For much of her life, she remained largely unknown in the art world — by her own design. But now, as her paintings receive greater attention, that is beginning to change. Jared Bowen of GBH Boston introduces us to the work of Avital Sagalyn for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.