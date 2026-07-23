Ben Wikler joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'

Extras
Trump reluctant to pressure China after claiming election interference
Trump threatens 'major military punishment' after Houthi attacks on tankers in Red Sea
Former U.S. diplomat breaks down Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping
End of migrant protections creates elder care staffing challenges
News Wrap: Trump announces new tariffs on dozens of countries
FDA considers widening access to peptides promoted by wellness influencers
July 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
New exhibit showcases the long-hidden artwork of Avital Sagalyn
Belarusian opposition leader on fighting for democracy under Lukashenko
Trump escalates threats, vows to target Iranian bridges and power plants