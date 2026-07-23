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PBS News Hour

Ben Wikler joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'

Season 2026 Episode 151 | 4m 18s

There’s no shortage of analysis about what’s wrong with the Democratic Party. Ben Wikler is focused on what Democrats plan to do about it. The former Wisconsin Democratic Party chair wrote "This Is the Plan," laying out lessons from one of the most closely divided states and what they could mean for Democrats nationwide. Geoff Bennett spoke with him for our PBS News podcast, "Settle In."

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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