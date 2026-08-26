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PBS News Hour

August 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 175 | 57m 46s

August 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/25/26 | Expires: 09/25/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:53
PBS News Hour
Remembering Dolly Parton's artistry and generosity
Remembering Dolly Parton, whose artistry and generosity touched generations
Clip: S2026 E174 | 8:53
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
Constitutional law professor on mail-in voting ruling
Constitutional law professor explains Supreme Court's ruling on mail-in voting
Clip: S2026 E174 | 6:06
Watch 3:34
PBS News Hour
Canada retaliates with tariffs against U.S.
Canada retaliates with tariffs against U.S. as relations deteriorate
Clip: S2026 E174 | 3:34
Watch 7:54
PBS News Hour
Canadian trade minister on importance of deal with U.S.
Canadian trade minister says reaching deal with U.S. in best interest for both countries
Clip: S2026 E174 | 7:54
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
Study finds widespread signs of CTE among former NFL players
New study reveals widespread signs of brain trauma among former NFL players
Clip: S2026 E174 | 6:57
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 2 unvaccinated people die from measles in Penn.
News Wrap: 2 unvaccinated people die from measles in Pennsylvania
Clip: S2026 E174 | 6:15
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E174 | 57:46
Watch 12:10
PBS News Hour
The devastating impact of USAID cuts in rural Afghanistan
A look at the devastating impact of USAID cuts in rural Afghanistan
Clip: S2026 E174 | 12:10
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Richard Russo visits places left behind in 'Under the Falls'
In new novel 'Under the Falls,' Richard Russo explores places left behind
Clip: S2026 E173 | 6:05
Watch 5:01
PBS News Hour
Military newspaper editor fired after challenging censorship
Military newspaper editor says he was fired for raising concerns about Pentagon censorship
Clip: S2026 E173 | 5:01