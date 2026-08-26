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PBS News Hour

Maui residents face health struggles years after wildfires

Season 2026 Episode 175 | 8m 15s

Just over three years ago, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century devastated the Hawaiian island of Maui. New research suggests the toll of the disaster may be far greater than the lives lost and property burned. Stephanie Sy reports with support from the National Press Club Journalism Institute Public Health Reporting Fellowship, funded by the Common Health Coalition.

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