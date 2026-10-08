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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Judge extends White House access for news outlets

Season 2026 Episode 206 | 7m 13s

In our news wrap Thursday, a federal judge extended White House access for three news outlets until a final ruling on President Trump's press ban is reached, the Trump administration is suspending Microsoft from a green card program, accusing the tech giant of abusing the system and Ukraine says a Russian guided bomb killed at least 33 people on public buses in the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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