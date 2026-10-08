News Wrap: Judge extends White House access for news outlets

Extras
October 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How GLP-1s are reshaping cultural views on body image
New documentary traces Elon Musk's rise and embrace of right-wing politics
Netanyahu's handling of Oct. 7 emerges as key issue in Israeli election
Gulf Coast prepares for landfall as Hurricane Isaias gains power
Democrats are betting on pastors and ministers in the midterms
AI startup touts new possibilities for video creators, but concerns remain
Botched execution reignites debate surrounding death penalty
October 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What the Cornell case reveals about how sexual assault allegations are handled