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PBS News Hour

Cyclospora, salmonella cases raise food safety concerns

Season 2026 Episode 153 | 6m 24s

Public health concerns are widening as cyclosporiasis cases surge and a salmonella outbreak across 17 states has many Americans raising concerns about U.S. food safety. Back-to-back cases where people are getting sick from food have put many on edge. William Brangham discussed the concerns with Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University.

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