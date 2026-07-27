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PBS News Hour

India's cockroach protests expose cracks in Modi government

Season 2026 Episode 153 | 6m 31s

What started as outrage over leaked medical entrance exams turned into one of India's largest youth-led protest movements challenging India's prime minister. They call themselves the cockroaches after a top official compared jobless youth to the pests. Producer Zeba Warsi reports on how India's Gen Z took on one of the world's most powerful leaders.

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