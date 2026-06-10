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PBS News Hour

Survey reveals political factions shaping the midterms

Season 2026 Episode 119 | 6m 48s

A new report from the Pew Research Center says American politics are not as simple as red versus blue. Pew surveyed more than 10,000 people and split the public into nine distinct groups along political and cultural values. Despite a polarized political environment, the report finds a minority of Americans are truly all-in for either party. Amna Nawaz discussed the findings with Jocelyn Kiley.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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Episode: S2026 E119 | 57:46
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