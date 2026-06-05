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PBS News Hour

Putin rejects Ukraine’s call for direct talks to end war

Season 2026 Episode 116 | 4m 08s

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of choosing war over peace, after Russian President Putin rejected his request for an in-person meeting. Putin spoke at an annual economic forum in St. Petersburg, a city on edge after several Ukrainian airstrikes earlier this week. Nick Schifrin reports.

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