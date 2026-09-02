September 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Whistleblower warns USPS rushing new system that could jeopardize mail-in ballots
After long break, House returns to a changing political landscape
Army secretary's resignation adds to turmoil at Pentagon under Hegseth
Springfield's Haitian community braces for deportations after protected status ends
Families desperately search for loved ones swept away in Nepal floods
How a super El Niño is fueling extreme weather patterns
Hegseth has created 'climate of fear' at Pentagon, former Air Force secretary says
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Iran after attempted attacks against ships in Strait of Hormuz
Decades after Tupac Shakur's murder, Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis convicted
September 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode