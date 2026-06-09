Texas ruling ignites debate on sports gambling and addiction

Extras
June 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. retaliates against Iran after American helicopter downed near Strait of Hormuz
Bill Pulte 'deeply unqualified' to lead U.S. intelligence efforts, Jeffries says
How Maine Democrats view Platner's scandals and chances to oust Sen. Collins
Sudan crisis worsens as civil war enters 4th year and Hormuz closure disrupts aid
'Grandfamilies' spotlights grandparents stepping in to raise children
Roger Bennett on what to expect at the World Cup
A Brief But Spectacular take on changing the lineup
News Wrap: Israel's bombing campaign against Hezbollah continues inside Lebanon
Millions lose SNAP benefits as One Big Beautiful Bill’s stricter requirements kick in