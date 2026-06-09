Sudan crisis deepens as war enters 4th year and aid cut off

Extras
June 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How Maine Democrats view Platner's scandals and chances to oust Sen. Collins
Bill Pulte 'deeply unqualified' to lead U.S. intelligence efforts, Jeffries says
U.S. retaliates against Iran after American helicopter downed near Strait of Hormuz
'Grandfamilies' spotlights grandparents stepping in to raise children
Roger Bennett on what to expect at the World Cup
A Brief But Spectacular take on changing the lineup
Texas Tech ruling ignites debate on sports betting and gambling addiction
News Wrap: Israel's bombing campaign against Hezbollah continues inside Lebanon
News Wrap: 3 more screwworm cases found in Texas and New Mexico