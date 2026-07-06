Trump administration takes steps to roll back gun rules

Extras
July 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What to know as ticks spread to new regions and bring new threats
Tamara Keith and Carrie Dann on Platner facing calls to drop out of Maine Senate race
Adam Met's Brief But Spectacular take on building fan-based movements
News Wrap: Funeral held for Iran's late Supreme Leader
Who could benefit the most from Trump's investment accounts for children
Can NATO allies deliver on promises to increase military spending?
U.S. World Cup star's suspension lifted after Trump's call to FIFA president
July 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
One year since deadly flood at Camp Mystic, parents push for better safety standards