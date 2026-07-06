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PBS News Hour

Trump administration takes steps to roll back gun rules

Season 2026 Episode 138 | 6m 14s

During his race for the White House, President Trump pledged to expand Second Amendment rights nationwide. Now his administration is taking major steps to roll back gun restrictions put into place for public safety. Justice correspondent Ali Rogin discussed the administration’s efforts with Chip Brownlee, a staff writer at The Trace, covering federal gun policy.

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