July 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Can NATO allies deliver on promises to increase military spending?
Who could benefit the most from Trump's investment accounts for children
U.S. World Cup star's suspension lifted after Trump's call to FIFA president
One year since deadly flood at Camp Mystic, parents push for better safety standards
Lured by Russia, African soldiers end up on deadly front lines of Ukraine war
The growing dangers of record heat waves like the one engulfing July 4th celebrations
How climate change and rising seas endanger historic sites like Jamestown, Virginia
Why George Washington believed in the strength of differing viewpoints
Brooks and Capehart on whether the Supreme Court has stood up to Trump
News Wrap: Iran begins funeral ceremonies for late Supreme Leader Khamenei