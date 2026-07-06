© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

July 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 138 | 57m 46s

July 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/05/26 | Expires: 08/05/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
Can NATO allies deliver on promises to increase spending?
Can NATO allies deliver on promises to increase military spending?
Clip: S2026 E138 | 5:58
Watch 8:43
PBS News Hour
Who could benefit the most from Trump Accounts
Who could benefit the most from Trump's investment accounts for children
Clip: S2026 E138 | 8:43
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
U.S. star's suspension lifted after Trump calls FIFA head
U.S. World Cup star's suspension lifted after Trump's call to FIFA president
Clip: S2026 E138 | 6:46
Watch 11:40
PBS News Hour
Parents push for safety a year after fatal Camp Mystic flood
One year since deadly flood at Camp Mystic, parents push for better safety standards
Clip: S2026 E137 | 11:40
Watch 8:21
PBS News Hour
Russia lures African soldiers to deadly front in Ukraine
Lured by Russia, African soldiers end up on deadly front lines of Ukraine war
Clip: S2026 E137 | 8:21
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
Record heat engulfs parts of the U.S. ahead of July 4th
The growing dangers of record heat waves like the one engulfing July 4th celebrations
Clip: S2026 E137 | 5:38
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
How climate change endangers historic sites like Jamestown
How climate change and rising seas endanger historic sites like Jamestown, Virginia
Clip: S2026 E137 | 5:49
Watch 3:51
PBS News Hour
George Washington’s belief in the power of differing views
Why George Washington believed in the strength of differing viewpoints
Clip: S2026 E137 | 3:51
Watch 10:56
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Supreme Court standing up to Trump
Brooks and Capehart on whether the Supreme Court has stood up to Trump
Clip: S2026 E137 | 10:56
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iran begins funeral ceremonies for Khamenei
News Wrap: Iran begins funeral ceremonies for late Supreme Leader Khamenei
Clip: S2026 E137 | 5:34