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PBS News Hour

Russia lures African soldiers to deadly front in Ukraine

Season 2026 Episode 137 | 8m 21s

By some estimates, Russia has taken 1.5 million casualties in its war against Ukraine, including a half million killed since the war began. Now, as Russia runs out of recruits, it is bringing in mercenaries from far away. Special correspondent Simon Ostrovsky reports. A warning: Some images in this story are disturbing.

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