Oil supplies dwindle as Strait of Hormuz still mostly closed

Extras
June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What Putin’s rejection of Ukraine’s call for talks means for efforts to end Russia’s war
Why hiring surged in May despite economic strain from the Iran war
This chef will teach you how to make healthy $5 family dinners
News Wrap: Senate passes $70 billion immigration enforcement bill
Brooks and Capehart on some Republican lawmakers’ defiance of Trump
Art exhibit shines light on women’s role in technologies that power modern life
Musical phenom introduces an old instrument to new audiences
New proposal would give Trump officials more control over scientific research grants
College graduates begin their job search in a world being transformed by AI