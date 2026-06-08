What Iran and Israel’s escalation means for peace efforts

Extras
Millions lose SNAP benefits as One Big Beautiful Bill’s stricter requirements kick in
News Wrap: 3 more screwworm cases found in Texas and New Mexico
Exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran threatens fragile ceasefire
Dave Eggers on ‘Contrapposto’ and supporting the next generation of writers
June 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s walkout from NBC interview
Former election official fact-checks Trump’s claims of election fraud in California
Why hiring surged in May despite economic strain from the Iran war
What may happen as oil supplies dwindle and Strait of Hormuz remains mostly closed
This chef will teach you how to make healthy $5 family dinners