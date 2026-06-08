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PBS News Hour

What Iran and Israel’s escalation means for peace efforts

Season 2026 Episode 117 | 9m 01s

For analysis on how the latest escalation in the Middle East will affect a host of issues in the region, Amna Nawaz speaks with Miad Maleki at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and David Makovsky at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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Clip: S2026 E117 | 4:48
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Clip: S2026 E117 | 6:54
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June 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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Episode: S2026 E117 | 56:46
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Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s walkout from NBC interview
Clip: S2026 E117 | 9:34
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Clip: S2026 E116 | 6:43
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Clip: S2026 E116 | 4:55
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E116 | 4:35