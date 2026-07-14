Mideast experts assess escalation in U.S.-Iran conflict

Extras
July 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Maine Sen. King says feds lack credibility, locals need role in ICE shooting investigation
Inflation eased in June, but Americans still feel pressure from high prices
Supreme Court justices make case for more security funding
Ousted Election Assistance Commission chair on Trump's effort to control voting
The unconventional career of attorney general nominee Todd Blanche
Simon Kuper and Geoff Bennett discuss the World Cup on 'Settle In'
U.S. launches more strikes, tightens naval blockade as Iran hits Gulf allies
July 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Lindsey Graham's career and influence on American politics