Supreme Court justices make case for more security funding

Extras
July 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Maine Sen. King says feds lack credibility, locals need role in ICE shooting investigation
Inflation eased in June, but Americans still feel pressure from high prices
Middle East experts assess latest escalation in U.S.-Iran conflict
Ousted Election Assistance Commission chair on Trump's effort to control voting
The unconventional career of attorney general nominee Todd Blanche
Simon Kuper and Geoff Bennett discuss the World Cup on 'Settle In'
U.S. launches more strikes, tightens naval blockade as Iran hits Gulf allies
Lindsey Graham's career and influence on American politics
Trump says U.S. 'taking over the strait' as conflict with Iran reignites