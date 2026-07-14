© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Ex-election commissioner on Trump's effort to control voting

Season 2026 Episode 144 | 6m 33s

Preparations for elections can take months or years. From registering voters to maintaining voting machines, it is carried out by state and local jurisdictions, with support from the federal government. But in this election year, the agency that helps those efforts is effectively unable to function. Geoff Bennett spoke with Thomas Hicks, who served on the Election Assistance Commission.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E144 | 57:46
Watch 3:56
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court justices make case for more security funding
Supreme Court justices make case for more security funding
Clip: S2026 E144 | 3:56
Watch 5:30
PBS News Hour
Inflation eased in June, but U.S. still faces high prices
Inflation eased in June, but Americans still feel pressure from high prices
Clip: S2026 E144 | 5:30
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts assess escalation in U.S.-Iran conflict
Middle East experts assess latest escalation in U.S.-Iran conflict
Clip: S2026 E144 | 7:42
Watch 8:10
PBS News Hour
Sen. King: Locals need role in ICE shooting investigation
Maine Sen. King says feds lack credibility, locals need role in ICE shooting investigation
Clip: S2026 E144 | 8:10
Watch 3:15
PBS News Hour
U.S. launches more strikes as Iran hits Gulf allies
U.S. launches more strikes, tightens naval blockade as Iran hits Gulf allies
Clip: S2026 E144 | 3:15
Watch 7:43
PBS News Hour
The unconventional career of AG nominee Todd Blanche
The unconventional career of attorney general nominee Todd Blanche
Clip: S2026 E144 | 7:43
Watch 3:51
PBS News Hour
Simon Kuper joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'
Simon Kuper and Geoff Bennett discuss the World Cup on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E144 | 3:51
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
Trump says U.S. 'taking over' strait as Iran war reignites
Trump says U.S. 'taking over the strait' as conflict with Iran reignites
Clip: S2026 E143 | 7:37
Watch 10:47
PBS News Hour
Lindsey Graham's career and influence on American politics
Lindsey Graham's career and influence on American politics
Clip: S2026 E143 | 10:47