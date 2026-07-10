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PBS News Hour

July 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 142 | 57m 46s

July 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/09/26 | Expires: 08/09/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E141 | 57:46
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
What political satire can reveal about the strength of a democracy
What political satire can reveal about the strength of a democracy
Clip: S2026 E141 | 5:00
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Hermanos Gutiérrez perform 'Los Ojos del Cóndor'
Hermanos Gutiérrez perform 'Los Ojos del Cóndor' and reveal inspiration for new album
Clip: S2026 E141 | 7:03
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Families worry Americans imprisoned by Iran are forgotten
As diplomacy stalls, families worry Americans imprisoned by Iran are forgotten
Clip: S2026 E141 | 6:49
Watch 7:13
PBS News Hour
Some Medicare beneficiaries get weight loss drug discount
Some Medicare beneficiaries eligible for weight loss drug discounts
Clip: S2026 E141 | 7:13
Watch 9:26
PBS News Hour
Rahm Emanuel on calling for new approach to U.S.-Israel ties
Rahm Emanuel on criticizing Netanyahu, calling for new approach to U.S.-Israel ties
Clip: S2026 E141 | 9:26
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
Renewed U.S.-Iran fighting threatens hopes of ending war
Renewed U.S.-Iran fighting threatens shipping and hopes of ending war
Clip: S2026 E141 | 4:42
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Olympian pleads not guilty on pool damage charges
News Wrap: Olympian pleads not guilty on Reflecting Pool damage charges
Clip: S2026 E141 | 6:16
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
Dems search for new Senate candidate after Platner drops out
Democrats search for Maine Senate candidate after allegations force Platner out
Clip: S2026 E141 | 5:33
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E140 | 56:45