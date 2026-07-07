July 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Who could benefit the most from Trump's investment accounts for children
U.S. World Cup star's suspension lifted after Trump's call to FIFA president
Can NATO allies deliver on promises to increase military spending?
What to know as ticks spread to new regions and bring new threats
Trump administration takes major steps to roll back gun regulations
Tamara Keith and Carrie Dann on Platner facing calls to drop out of Maine Senate race
Adam Met's Brief But Spectacular take on building fan-based movements
News Wrap: Funeral held for Iran's late Supreme Leader
July 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
One year since deadly flood at Camp Mystic, parents push for better safety standards