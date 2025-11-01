© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 305 | 26m 45s

November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/31/25 | Expires: 12/01/25
News Wrap: Israel it received remains that are not hostages’
Clip: S2025 E305 | 3:14
Uncertainty for SNAP recipients as shutdown enters new month
Clip: S2025 E305 | 5:28
Climate change threatens ancient Socotra dragon’s blood tree
Clip: S2025 E305 | 5:07
How engineers are shaping China’s infrastructure and society
Clip: S2025 E305 | 9:26
October 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E304 | 57:46
Art crime investigator breaks down brazen Louvre heist
Clip: S2025 E304 | 5:01
Brooks and Capehart on the pressure to end the shutdown
Clip: S2025 E304 | 11:33
Government shutdown threatens critical Head Start funding
Clip: S2025 E304 | 6:48
Afghan man detained despite following legal asylum procedure
Clip: S2025 E304 | 8:15
News Wrap: Trump order on voter citizenship proof blocked
Clip: S2025 E304 | 5:27