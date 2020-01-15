Interview: Good Anxiety, Exercise, and Connection on the Brain with Wendy Suzuki

Extras
Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.