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NOVA

Interview: Good Anxiety, Exercise, and Connection on the Brain with Wendy Suzuki

1hr 15m 20s

Neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki hopes you have good anxiety. She joins Hakeem to explore how anxiety evolved to help us, exercise’s brain benefits, and what oxytocin, prairie voles, and a century of Harvard research reveal about why our friends may be the most powerful force shaping longevity.

Aired: 07/15/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:24:42
NOVA
Interview: T. Rex to Birds with Steve Brusatte
Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
Special: 1:24:42
Watch 1:23:48
NOVA
Interview: Dark Matter = Black Holes? with David Kaiser
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
Special: 1:23:48
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Stone Age Temple Mystery Preview
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Preview: S53 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Rain Bombs Preview
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Preview: S53 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Mammal Origins Preview
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Preview: S53 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Can Dogs Talk? Preview
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
Preview: S53 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire Preview
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Preview: S53 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Preview: S53 E1 | 0:30