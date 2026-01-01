Poema Teachers Her Children to Protect the Ocean and Land

Extras
From water scarcity to loss of culture, land development is concerning Tahitians.
Pacific Heartbeat draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences
Dive into Pacific Islander culture with Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist.
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
: Two Hawai‘i Island cowgirls dedicate their lives to caring for their family ranches.
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
New Zealand treasures Isey and her son James invite viewers into their lives.
Discover the Hawaiian tradition of healing and gender diversity that is all but unknown.
Teenagers discover that activism, authority and awareness make for a steep learning curve.