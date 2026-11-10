Montana & Wyoming - Small Acts, Wide Ripples

Extras
In Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, Pati finds culture, history, and unexpected abundance.
Pati travels Colorado to New Mexico, finding the Rio Grande and the lives it sustains.
Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway.
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Pati Jinich visits Big Sky BBQ in Alberta to try their legendary Barbecue King Caesar.
In Calgary, Pati Jinich meets leaders of the rising Indigenous Fashion movement.
Pati Jinich visits the town of Wildwood, founded by Canada’s early black settlers.
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.
Pati Jinich visits Lumel Studios to try glassblowing and learns it’s more than just art.
Fascinating stories and food from Juneau’s vibrant Filipino community.