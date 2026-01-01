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Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

Extended Season 2 Preview

Season 2 | 2m 00s

Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway through the Western United States from Montana and Wyoming to Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona to the Mexico border. From ranching towns to desert borderlands, she connects with people whose traditions and dreams reflect the many threads that make up this country.

Support for PATI JINICH EXPLORES PANAMERICANA is provided by Marriott International, Wells Fargo, La Costeña, Visit Tucson, New Mexico Tourism, Casa Madero, Visit Albuquerque, Arizona Community Foundation, and Tourism Santa Fe.
Extras
Watch 54:17
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Arizona - Abundance in the Desert
In Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, Pati finds culture, history, and unexpected abundance.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:17
Watch 54:32
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
New Mexico & Colorado - Life Along the Rio
Pati travels Colorado to New Mexico, finding the Rio Grande and the lives it sustains.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:32
Watch 54:17
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Montana & Wyoming - Small Acts, Wide Ripples
In Montana and Wyoming, Pati meets people restoring language, land, and livelihood.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:17
Watch 6:33
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
The Indigenous Fashion Movement
In Calgary, Pati Jinich meets leaders of the rising Indigenous Fashion movement.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:33
Watch 2:58
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Canada’s Wildest Caesar Cocktail
Pati Jinich visits Big Sky BBQ in Alberta to try their legendary Barbecue King Caesar.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:58
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alberta - Canada’s Changing Heartland
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:11
Watch 6:30
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Canada’s Black Pioneers
Pati Jinich visits the town of Wildwood, founded by Canada’s early black settlers.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:30
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Juneau & Whitehorse - Sister Cities
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:11
Watch 5:42
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Beautiful & Unbreakable: Glassblowing in Yukon
Pati Jinich visits Lumel Studios to try glassblowing and learns it’s more than just art.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:42
Watch 6:03
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Ron Chambers: Stories from Life in the Yukon
Pati Jinich learns about life in the Yukon Territory from “Mr. Yukon 2024” Ron Chambers.
Clip: S1 E2 | 6:03