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Patience

Paper Mountain Girl (Part 1)

Season 1 Episode 1 | 49m 35s

A man dies after setting himself alight in a carpark in York. It could be suicide, but the police are called in to investigate. Detective Bea Metcalf is intrigued by the autistic young woman in Criminal Records when Patience spots a link to other cases. Yearning to feel useful, Patience jumps at the invitation to help, but it will come at a personal cost and she is hiding a big secret from Bea.

Aired: 06/14/25 | Expires: 06/20/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Patience
Season 2 Preview
Patience is back tackling crimes across York with new fiery detective Frankie Monroe.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 50:13
Patience
Paco’s Revenge
Patience thinks the death of a woman in the Botanical gardens is less than natural.
Episode: S2 E6 | 50:13
Watch 50:32
Patience
The Timetable
After witnessing her father’s murder, an autistic girl leads Patience to uncover the truth.
Episode: S2 E4 | 50:32
Watch 50:02
Patience
Hostage
Patience and Frankie are held hostage by an escaped prisoner seeking justice.
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:02
Watch 50:06
Patience
A Monk’s Tale
A monk is found dead in a chapel. Patience uncovers unholy secrets in the monastery.
Episode: S2 E7 | 50:06
Watch 48:29
Patience
The Runes
Patience races to solve the murder of a Viking expert, and her relationship is in crisis.
Episode: S2 E5 | 48:29
Watch 51:00
Patience
Music In The Minster
After two deaths connected to music, Patience leads police to a showdown in York Minster.
Episode: S2 E2 | 51:00
Watch 51:50
Patience
Vampire
Patience and new DI Frankie work to find a logical answer to a vampire killing mystery.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:50
Watch 49:44
Patience
The Magpie
A businessman is shot dead. Could a dead magpie at the scene be a clue for Patience?
Episode: S2 E3 | 49:44
Watch 50:00
Patience
Pandora's Box
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Episode: S1 E6 | 50:00