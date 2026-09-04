The Magpie

Extras
Patience is back tackling crimes across York with new fiery detective Frankie Monroe.
Patience thinks the death of a woman in the Botanical gardens is less than natural.
After witnessing her father’s murder, an autistic girl leads Patience to uncover the truth.
A monk is found dead in a chapel. Patience uncovers unholy secrets in the monastery.
After two deaths connected to music, Patience leads police to a showdown in York Minster.
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.