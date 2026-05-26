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Patience returns to help tackle crimes in York. When new detective Frankie Monroe bursts on the scene, there’s initially tension but soon they learn to work as a team. Meanwhile, Patience faces challenges in love and loss.

Watch 0:30
Patience
Season 2 Preview
Patience is back tackling crimes across York with new fiery detective Frankie Monroe.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 49:44
Patience
The Magpie
A businessman is shot dead. Could a dead magpie at the scene be a clue for Patience?
Episode: S2 E3 | 49:44
Watch 50:02
Patience
Hostage
Patience and Frankie are held hostage by an escaped prisoner seeking justice.
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:02
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • Patience
  • Patience Season 1
Watch 51:00
Patience
Music In The Minster
After two deaths connected to music, Patience leads police to a showdown in York Minster.
Episode: S2 E2 | 51:00
Watch 51:50
Patience
Vampire
Patience and new DI Frankie work to find a logical answer to a vampire killing mystery.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:50
Watch 49:44
Patience
The Magpie
A businessman is shot dead. Could a dead magpie at the scene be a clue for Patience?
Episode: S2 E3 | 49:44
Watch 50:13
Patience
Paco’s Revenge
Patience thinks the death of a woman in the Botanical gardens is less than natural.
Episode: S2 E6 | 50:13
Watch 50:32
Patience
The Timetable
After witnessing her father’s murder, an autistic girl leads Patience to uncover the truth.
Episode: S2 E4 | 50:32
Watch 50:02
Patience
Hostage
Patience and Frankie are held hostage by an escaped prisoner seeking justice.
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:02
Watch 50:06
Patience
A Monk’s Tale
A monk is found dead in a chapel. Patience uncovers unholy secrets in the monastery.
Episode: S2 E7 | 50:06
Watch 48:29
Patience
The Runes
Patience races to solve the murder of a Viking expert, and her relationship is in crisis.
Episode: S2 E5 | 48:29
Watch 50:00
Patience
Pandora's Box
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Episode: S1 E6 | 50:00
Watch 50:02
Patience
My Brother's Keeper
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:02
Extras
Watch 0:30
Patience
Season 1 Preview
Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 2 Preview
Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past and together they uncover a trail.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 3 Preview
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
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Patience
Episode 4 Preview
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 5 Preview
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 6 Preview
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30