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Patience
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Patience Season 1
After two deaths connected to music, Patience leads police to a showdown in York Minster.
A businessman is shot dead. Could a dead magpie at the scene be a clue for Patience?
Patience thinks the death of a woman in the Botanical gardens is less than natural.
After witnessing her father’s murder, an autistic girl leads Patience to uncover the truth.
A monk is found dead in a chapel. Patience uncovers unholy secrets in the monastery.
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Extras
Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past and together they uncover a trail.
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.