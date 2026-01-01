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Patience

Episode 6 Preview

Season 1 Episode 6 | 30s

A man dies on a bus after a violent coughing fit. The police investigate and discover the dead man is someone with multiple identities and a history of eco-terrorism. Detective Bea and her team uncover a trail leading from a slaughterhouse to an arson attack. Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Patience
Season 2 Preview
Patience is back tackling crimes across York with new fiery detective Frankie Monroe.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 51:00
Patience
Music In The Minster
After two deaths connected to music, Patience leads police to a showdown in York Minster.
Episode: S2 E2 | 51:00
Watch 51:50
Patience
Vampire
Patience and new DI Frankie work to find a logical answer to a vampire killing mystery.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:50
Watch 49:44
Patience
The Magpie
A businessman is shot dead. Could a dead magpie at the scene be a clue for Patience?
Episode: S2 E3 | 49:44
Watch 50:13
Patience
Paco’s Revenge
Patience thinks the death of a woman in the Botanical gardens is less than natural.
Episode: S2 E6 | 50:13
Watch 50:32
Patience
The Timetable
After witnessing her father’s murder, an autistic girl leads Patience to uncover the truth.
Episode: S2 E4 | 50:32
Watch 50:02
Patience
Hostage
Patience and Frankie are held hostage by an escaped prisoner seeking justice.
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:02
Watch 50:06
Patience
A Monk’s Tale
A monk is found dead in a chapel. Patience uncovers unholy secrets in the monastery.
Episode: S2 E7 | 50:06
Watch 48:29
Patience
The Runes
Patience races to solve the murder of a Viking expert, and her relationship is in crisis.
Episode: S2 E5 | 48:29
Watch 50:00
Patience
Pandora's Box
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Episode: S1 E6 | 50:00