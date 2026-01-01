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Patience

Episode 5 Preview

Season 1 Episode 5 | 30s

A body disappears from the morgue. Is it body snatchers or did the corpse "walk" away? The victim is the brother of Patience’s friend Billy, and she knows she must help. Could Billy’s brother still be alive and if he is – where has he gone and who wanted him dead? Meanwhile, Patience faces her fears of social situations to attend Bea’s birthday celebration and things don’t go quite as she hoped.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Patience
Season 2 Preview
Patience is back tackling crimes across York with new fiery detective Frankie Monroe.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 50:06
Patience
A Monk’s Tale
A monk is found dead in a chapel. Patience uncovers unholy secrets in the monastery.
Episode: S2 E7 | 50:06
Watch 50:02
Patience
Hostage
Patience and Frankie are held hostage by an escaped prisoner seeking justice.
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:02
Watch 51:00
Patience
Music In The Minster
After two deaths connected to music, Patience leads police to a showdown in York Minster.
Episode: S2 E2 | 51:00
Watch 50:13
Patience
Paco’s Revenge
Patience thinks the death of a woman in the Botanical gardens is less than natural.
Episode: S2 E6 | 50:13
Watch 51:50
Patience
Vampire
Patience and new DI Frankie work to find a logical answer to a vampire killing mystery.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:50
Watch 49:44
Patience
The Magpie
A businessman is shot dead. Could a dead magpie at the scene be a clue for Patience?
Episode: S2 E3 | 49:44
Watch 50:32
Patience
The Timetable
After witnessing her father’s murder, an autistic girl leads Patience to uncover the truth.
Episode: S2 E4 | 50:32
Watch 48:29
Patience
The Runes
Patience races to solve the murder of a Viking expert, and her relationship is in crisis.
Episode: S2 E5 | 48:29
Watch 50:00
Patience
Pandora's Box
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Episode: S1 E6 | 50:00