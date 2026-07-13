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POV

Arrest the Midwife

Season 39 Episode 5

When trusted midwives are arrested in a tight-knit Amish and Mennonite enclave, a quiet community is thrust into turmoil. With rare access, director Elaine Epstein follows women who defy tradition and become activists, turning a local fight into a national reckoning over maternal health, reproductive rights, and the freedom to choose how and where to give birth.

Aired: 08/30/26
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | The Gas Station Attendant
Trailer for The Gas Station Attendant by director Karla Murthy.
Preview: S39 E3 | 1:59
Watch 1:36
POV
Trailer | The Dating Game
Trailer for The Dating Game by director Violet Du Feng.
Preview: S39 E1 | 1:36
Watch 1:22:29
POV
Out of Sight
A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | Between Goodbyes
Trailer for Between Goodbyes by director Jota Mun.
Preview: S38 E14 | 1:59
Watch 1:16
POV
Behind the Lens: Between Goodbyes
Behind the Lens interview with Between Goodbyes director Jota Mun.
Clip: S38 E14 | 1:16
Watch 14:41
POV
MnM
A joyful portrait of Mermaid and Milan, chosen sisters and ballroom divas.
Special: 14:41
Watch 14:06
POV
Your Opinion, Please
Listeners across Montana call Yellowstone Public Radio to share their views live on-air.
Special: 14:06