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Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

The US Army Field Band's Soldier's Chorus performs "Bridge Over Troubled Water"

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 2m 39s

Colonel Danielle Ngo recounts her experiences in the US Army and personally thanks veterans at the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington DC as the US Army Field Band's Soldier's Chorus sings "Bridge Over Troubled Water" in this moving tribute to our nation's Vietnam Veterans.

Extras
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
2026 Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:50
Watch 0:30
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Trailer
Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:19
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Somewhere in America
Trace Adkins and The Six-String Soldiers perform "Somewhere in America."
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:19
Watch 2:55
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
God Bless America
"God Bless America" performed by The U.S. Army Field Band and Angel Blue.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:55
Watch 3:02
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Battle Hymn of the Republic
"Battle Hymn of the Republic" performed by The U.S. Army Field Band and Angel Blue.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:02
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:50
Watch 0:30
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Trailer
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:24
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Still a Soldier
Trace Adkins and The Six-String Soldiers perform "Still a Soldier."
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:24
Watch 55:50
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration 2024
Join country music superstar Mickey Guyton for a heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50
Watch 3:33
Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration
Craig Morgan performs "That's What I Love About Sunday"
Craig Morgan performs with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers.
Clip: S2024 E1 | 3:33