Episode 6 Preview

Extras
Old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals are on the run around the world, as the police close in.
The cast and crew discuss the scenic filming locations for Season 2.
The cast describe the shift in fashion this season as the story moves into the 1990s.
In Tenerife, John Palmer has an unwelcome visitor as the pressure continues to build.
The police close in on the criminals laundering the proceeds of the Brink’s-Mat gold.
The money from the gold starts to be laundered through international criminal networks.