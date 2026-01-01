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The Gold

Episode 6 Preview

Season 2 Episode 6 | 29s

Whilst the Task Force faces change, in both Britain and America the Brink’s-Mat criminals face their day in court, and a dangerous manhunt is launched in Spain.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 52:45
The Gold
Episode 6
The Brink’s-Mat criminals face their day in court. In Spain, a manhunt is launched.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 5
Old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals are on the run around the world, as the police close in.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 5 Preview
Old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals are on the run around the world, as the police close in.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:59
The Gold
Season 2 Filming Locations
The cast and crew discuss the scenic filming locations for Season 2.
Clip: S2 | 1:59
Watch 1:55
The Gold
90's Fashion
The cast describe the shift in fashion this season as the story moves into the 1990s.
Clip: S2 | 1:55
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 4
In Tenerife, John Palmer has an unwelcome visitor as the pressure continues to build.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 4 Preview
In Tenerife, John Palmer has an unwelcome visitor as the pressure continues to build.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 3 Preview
The police close in on the criminals laundering the proceeds of the Brink’s-Mat gold.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 3
The police close in on the criminals laundering the proceeds of the Brink’s-Mat gold.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 2 Preview
The money from the gold starts to be laundered through international criminal networks.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30