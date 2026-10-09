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Season 2
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The Gold Season 1
Extras
Hugh Bonneville, Tom Cullen, and more discuss what's ahead in Season 2 of The Gold.
The high stakes cat-and-mouse game continues! The Gold Season 2 returns to MASTERPIECE in 2026.
Hear from the cast and more about recreating the 1980s look on-screen for The Gold.
Learn more about the real life robbery (and the players involved) that inspired The Gold.
Learn all about the criminals at the center of one of the largest robberies in British history.
Hugh Bonneville, Emun Elliott, and Charlotte Spencer introduce their characters.
The Gold, starring Hugh Bonneville, follows the biggest theft in history at the time.
When you make a gamble this big, everything is at stake. Watch The Gold on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
See what reviewers have said about the captivating new crime drama!