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Hugh Bonneville stars in this crime drama inspired by the true story of one of the largest robberies in British history.

Watch 52:45
The Gold
Episode 6
The Brink’s-Mat criminals face their day in court. In Spain, a manhunt is launched.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 5
Old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals are on the run around the world, as the police close in.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 4
In Tenerife, John Palmer has an unwelcome visitor as the pressure continues to build.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • The Gold Season 1
Watch 52:45
The Gold
Episode 6
The Brink’s-Mat criminals face their day in court. In Spain, a manhunt is launched.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 5
Old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals are on the run around the world, as the police close in.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 4
In Tenerife, John Palmer has an unwelcome visitor as the pressure continues to build.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 3
The police close in on the criminals laundering the proceeds of the Brink’s-Mat gold.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 2
The money from the gold starts to be laundered through international criminal networks.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 1
The police chase the other half of the stolen Brink’s-Mat gold after it resurfaces.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:05
Watch 53:50
The Gold
Episode 6
Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted.
Episode: E6 | 53:50
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 5
Palmer is finally caught after attempting to escape to Brazil. Cooper is arrested but Parry escapes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 4
Palmer learns he is wanted by the police. Noye’s murder trial comes to a dramatic conclusion.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 3
The task force set up surveillance on Noye. A police raid ends in tragedy in Noye’s garden.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Extras
Watch 2:00
The Gold
Inside Season 2
Hugh Bonneville, Tom Cullen, and more discuss what's ahead in Season 2 of The Gold.
Clip: S2 | 2:00
Watch 1:05
The Gold
Season 2 Official Teaser
The high stakes cat-and-mouse game continues! The Gold Season 2 returns to MASTERPIECE in 2026.
Preview: 1:05
Watch 2:03
The Gold
The '80s Look
Hear from the cast and more about recreating the 1980s look on-screen for The Gold.
Clip: S1 | 2:03
Watch 1:59
The Gold
Inspired by Real Events
Learn more about the real life robbery (and the players involved) that inspired The Gold.
Clip: S1 | 1:59
Watch 2:31
The Gold
The Criminals
Learn all about the criminals at the center of one of the largest robberies in British history.
Clip: S1 | 2:31
Watch 2:48
The Gold
The Police
Hugh Bonneville, Emun Elliott, and Charlotte Spencer introduce their characters.
Clip: S1 | 2:48
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Official Preview
The Gold, starring Hugh Bonneville, follows the biggest theft in history at the time.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Official Teaser
When you make a gamble this big, everything is at stake. Watch The Gold on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
The Gold
Preview
Inspired by the true story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery, The Gold is now on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S1 | 1:00
Watch 0:29
The Gold
The Critics Are Raving
See what reviewers have said about the captivating new crime drama!
Clip: S1 | 0:29