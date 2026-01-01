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The Marlow Murder Club

Episode 3 Scene

Season 1 Episode 3 | 1m 19s

Tanika briefs her team on the latest development in the case, as well as the help she's decided to (officially) bring in.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 48:24
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:24
Watch 47:49
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
Episode: S3 E5 | 47:49
Watch 1:13
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5 Scene
Judith, Becks and Suzie head to the launch of a renowned chef's cookbook.
Clip: S3 E5 | 1:13
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5 Preview
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4 Preview
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4 Scene
Tanika speaks to Judith about her meddling in the case.
Clip: S3 E4 | 1:14
Watch 48:28
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
Episode: S3 E4 | 48:28
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3 Preview
A murder at a university reunion puts Becks directly in the line of fire.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:07
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3 Scene
The police arrive at the scene of the crime in a creepy manor house.
Clip: S3 E3 | 1:07
Watch 49:08
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3
A murder at a university reunion puts Becks directly in the line of fire.
Episode: S3 E3 | 49:08