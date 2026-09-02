© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join Judith, Suzie, and Becks in investigating a brutal murder. Along with Detective Tanika Malik, they must piece together clues, grill suspects, and face down real danger as they work against the clock to stop a killer in their tracks.

Watch 48:24
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:24
Watch 0:51
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6 Scene
Judith tells Becks and Suzie about an awkward encounter with an old friend.
Clip: S3 E6 | 0:51
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6 Preview
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Marlow Murder Club Season 3
  • The Marlow Murder Club Season 2
  • The Marlow Murder Club Season 1
Watch 48:24
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:24
Watch 47:49
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
Episode: S3 E5 | 47:49
Watch 48:28
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
Episode: S3 E4 | 48:28
Watch 49:08
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3
A murder at a university reunion puts Becks directly in the line of fire.
Episode: S3 E3 | 49:08
Watch 48:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2
As the suspects’ secrets unravel, the trio struggles to find a clear motive.
Episode: S3 E2 | 48:30
Watch 47:20
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 1
Judith, Becks, and Suzie investigate the mayor of Marlow’s shocking death.
Episode: S3 E1 | 47:20
Watch 51:31
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6
Can Judith and Becks catch the killer and save Suzie before it’s too late?
Episode: S2 E6 | 51:31
Watch 47:29
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5
Could the shocking accident at Marlow Sailing Club actually be the perfect murder?
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:29
Watch 47:44
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4
Is the new body a coincidence, or could the killer behind Louis Oldham’s death have struck before?
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:44
Watch 47:06
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 3
A body is found in the middle of a suburban street, and the trio digs into secrets of the residents.
Episode: S2 E3 | 47:06
Extras
Watch 2:00
The Marlow Murder Club
Season 3 Locations
The cast and crew go behind the scenes of the real life Marlow filming locations.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Watch 2:00
The Marlow Murder Club
The Rule-Breaking Marlow Murder Club
From sleuthing to hijinks, these ladies will go to any lengths to solve a crime.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Watch 1:05
The Marlow Murder Club
The Animals of Marlow
Meet the adorable, furry, four-legged cast members of The Marlow Murder Club.
Clip: S1 | 1:05
Watch 2:46
The Marlow Murder Club
Filming in Marlow
Hear from writer Robert Thorogood and more about the "quintessential English-ness" of the town.
Clip: S1 | 2:46
Watch 2:45
The Marlow Murder Club
Meet the Murder Club
Stars Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan, and more introduce us to their characters.
Clip: S1 | 2:45
Watch 1:00
The Marlow Murder Club
The Marlow Murder Club: Official Preview
Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan and Natalie Dew star in The Marlow Murder Club.
Preview: S1 | 1:00
Watch 2:29
The Marlow Murder Club
What is The Marlow Murder Club?
Writer Robert Thorogood and the cast describe the thrilling new cozy mystery.
Clip: S1 | 2:29
Watch 1:55
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 1 Scene
Judith checks in with DS Tanika Malik the morning after hearing a gunshot near her home.
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:55
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2 Preview
Despite Tanika’s warnings Judith, Becks and Suzie continue to investigate.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:02
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 2 Scene
Becks and Suzie meet at their first visit to Judith's home.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:02