Inside Look

Extras
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
Judith, Becks and Suzie head to the launch of a renowned chef's cookbook.
Tanika speaks to Judith about her meddling in the case.
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
The police arrive at the scene of the crime in a creepy manor house.
A murder at a university reunion puts Becks directly in the line of fire.
Natalie Dew (Tanikia) and Holli Dempsey (Alice) determine their dealbreakers.