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The Marlow Murder Club

Season 3 Locations

Season 3 | 2m 00s

The cast and crew go behind the scenes of the real life town of Marlow, and Season 3's filming locations.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 48:24
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
Episode: S3 E6 | 48:24
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6 Preview
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:51
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 6 Scene
Judith tells Becks and Suzie about an awkward encounter with an old friend.
Clip: S3 E6 | 0:51
Watch 1:13
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5 Scene
Judith, Becks and Suzie head to the launch of a renowned chef's cookbook.
Clip: S3 E5 | 1:13
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5 Preview
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 47:49
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 5
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
Episode: S3 E5 | 47:49
Watch 2:00
The Marlow Murder Club
The Rule-Breaking Marlow Murder Club
From sleuthing to hijinks, these ladies will go to any lengths to solve a crime.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Watch 1:14
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4 Scene
Tanika speaks to Judith about her meddling in the case.
Clip: S3 E4 | 1:14
Watch 48:28
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
Episode: S3 E4 | 48:28
Watch 0:30
The Marlow Murder Club
Episode 4 Preview
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30