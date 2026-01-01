Season 3 Locations

Extras
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
A shocking development forces the trio to rethink everything they know.
Judith tells Becks and Suzie about an awkward encounter with an old friend.
Judith, Becks and Suzie head to the launch of a renowned chef's cookbook.
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
The trio investigates the chaotic murder of a notoriously tempestuous chef.
From sleuthing to hijinks, these ladies will go to any lengths to solve a crime.
Tanika speaks to Judith about her meddling in the case.
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.
While Judith and Suzie track down the murderer, tensions reach a boiling point.